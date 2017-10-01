A special Friday the 13th

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

It’s not just that Jah Prayzah — who has filled up the Harare International Conference Centre several times — is launching an album on October Friday 13, there is something truly special about this day.

With the cheapest ticket going for US$20 and the priciest pegged at US$100, music fans have been asking what it is that is so special about this gig.

It’s Davido, silly!

The Nigerian lad has the world at his feet, and though he may be way shorter than Jah Prayzah in terms of height, the “Aye” hit-maker is way taller than the lanky Uzumba-born singer when it comes to net worth.

According to Forbes Magazine, Davido is ranked Nigeria’s fourth richest musician at a cool US$25 million.

The flamboyant singer has a love for luxury cars and his collection includes a Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover Sport and a Porsche Carerra to name a few.

Most of these expensive wheels are housed at his plush dwelling known as “Nikki Mansion”.

Davido made history last year by becoming the first African to be signed to Sony Music Entertainment in a deal worth US$1 million, and he also attracts major corporate endorsements.

Music wise, the 24-year-old knows how to drop hot jams.

For the past five years, he has been consistent and has stared down competition from the likes of Wizkid, Tekno, Runtown and P-Square.

This year the multi award-winning star bounced back on top of music charts across Africa with hits like “Fall”, “Pere” (featuring Young Thug), “What You Want” (featuring Jay Sean) and “IF”.

“IF” become a global hit and got a certain fellow called R Kelly excited enough to remix it.

So Friday the 13th this October is not just about Jah Prayzah unveiling his latest album — which is quite something to look forward to.

This Friday the 13th is about star power coming to Harare.

1,948 total views, 1,281 views today