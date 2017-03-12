A festival of love

IT is always bigger and definitely always better!

With just a few weeks to go before The Sunday Mail Bridal Dinner takes place, preparations are now at an advanced stage.

The bridal dinner, where The Sunday Mail 2016 Bride of the Year will be crowned, is set for April 1 at five-star hotel Rainbow Towers in Harare.

Dinner starts at 6.30pm with the event running way into the night as many exciting segments unfold in this celebration of love by Zimbabwe’s largest weekly and leading family newspaper.

Those who want to be part of this must-attend event can be part of it for an investment of just US$50 per head (US$500 per table) on the ordinary tables, or US$60 (US$600 per table) for VIP.

The tickets — which have voting stubs attached — are already on sale and for now they are only available at Herald House. Voting stubs attached to the dinner tickets carry more points than stubs from newspaper cuttings.

Being a red carpet event, attendees are expected to dress for the occasion as there will be photo opportunities as well.

Legendary singer Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi plus several other high quality surprise guest artistes will ensure that there is no dull moment throughout the evening. There will also be a select few speakers on the night, among them the much-loved Dr Rebecca Chisamba aka Mai Chisamba, and renowned marriage counsellor Pastor Davison Kanokanga.

The speakers will tackle numerous issues affecting married couples and those who aspire to be in marriages.

These two speakers are seasoned when it comes to discussions on family matters, making their participation a highlight of the proceedings. There will also be a raffle draw where a lucky ticket holder will walk away with a free wedding worth US$10 000. Prior to the bridal dinner, The Sunday Mail Bridal Expo takes centre stage on March 31 and April 1 at the Rainbow Towers Gardens.

This year’s edition is set to be bigger as most participants from last year’s mammoth exhibition line-up have already confirmed participation while new exhibitors have also come on board.

The expo provides the perfect opportunity for players in the bridal business to market their products and services to an audience that only The Sunday Mail can provide.

Last year, organisers of the event introduced a fashion show which took place during the prize-giving ceremony but this time around it will happen during the popular Bridal Expo.

The fashion show will showcase trending wedding garments that are offered by various bridal outlets.

The Expo is the biggest of its kind in Zimbabwe and is a major highlight of the annual social and business calendar.

Chief organiser of the event Charity Gwata-Chirume encouraged both married couples and those thinking of tying the knot not to miss the Expo and Dinner.

“This is not just an ordinary dinner where people will just eat and listen to music but there is a lot more that is lined up to ensure that our guests get value for money,” said Gwata-Chirume. “We have invited powerful speakers like Pastor Kanokanga to come and share his wealth of knowledge in family matters with the couples that will be in attendance.”

She said they had decided to host a dinner instead of a show as this would add more charm and class to The Sunday Mail Bride of the Year crowning ceremony.

“We realised that a dinner is more intimate and allows for interaction, which is what we want rather than just a show where there is minimal participation from patrons,” Gwata-Chirume said.

“We have limited tables and tickets are already moving so I encourage people to come and buy their tickets on time to avoid disappointment. People should also note that these tickets have stubs, which they can use to vote for their favourite bride or cake,” she added.

Gwata-Chirume said there were still a few slots left for corporate partners to come on board and help make the event an even bigger success.

“We have several companies and individuals that have already shown their commitment to work with us but we are hoping that more sponsors will come and partner us on this initiative that promotes good family values.”

The Sunday Mail bridal competition has been around for over four decades and remains a key pillar of the publication’s commitment to promoting family values.

