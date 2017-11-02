A bit of fashion this summer

THIS coming Saturday, four designers will be hosting a collaborative fashion show, The Style Concierge, which will showcase their summer and spring collections at The Flame.

Nompumelelo Marilyn Samambgwa of Noe eS, Shadia Esen of Bahia Luz, Ngoni Motsi of Chenna Nenni and Chantelle Tatenda Mahachi of Zanorashe are the designers who will be showcasing the trends they want to introduce this summer.

Among those expected to attend are diplomats, fashion and lifestyle retailers, clothing manufactures and fashion enthusiasts.

These designers are seeking to make their contribution towards the development of the country’s fashion industry.

With designs ranging from African print to street and couture collections, this show is set to be bustling with life and colour.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society, one of the organisers, Nompumelelo Marilyn Samambgwa said the idea of the fashion show was built around a lifestyle collective, which was aimed at providing the market with a holistic experience through fashion brands.

“It is a collaboration of four amazing African designers comprising of three Zimbabweans and one Rwandan designer,” said Samambgwa.

“We aim to create an alternative Afro-politan fashion culture through innovative design and faster sustainable development through global competitiveness. This show will help our clients develop their personal style as it offers a full range of products since we will be showcasing different scopes while creating a versatile collective brand.”

While many designers would want to stage fashion shows every now and then, the current economic climate that has not been kind to them.

“Last year, I came up with the September Fashion Issue hoping to make it an annual fashion collaborative event but unfortunately I failed to raise enough funds to host another one.While I cannot speak for other fashion events, I think there is a high probability that they have also suffered the same fate.”

