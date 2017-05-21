Let’s admit, we have a tribal crisis

The Sharp Shooter Vukani Madoda

Something stinks to high heavens. Something needs to be put right. The scars in our nation cover wounds that are still fresh underneath.

The game between Dynamos and Highlanders last week revealed a lot more than a dispute over an offside.

It was not about soccer rules or match officials. It reflected more on the need to pay more attention to the cause of national healing before pent up frustrations become a national threat.

Our enemy is failure to co-exist. Our enemy is failure to forgive and failure to let bygones be bygones. Our failure to heal as a nation is spurred on by inheriting retrogressive feuds and vendettas that have no place in the future of this country.

Most football fans seem to have bottled up a lot of political rather than football frustrations. Last week, they were looking for the slightest excuse to explode. The reaction from the Soweto stand was more revolutionary than an expression of mere dissent over match officiating.

The tense atmosphere reflected a ticking socio-political time bomb that needs to be nipped in the bud before another opportunity triggers a far more reaching and catastrophic reaction.

We have a tribal crisis of grave and monumental proportions. Try as we might to ignore it, listening to people speaking and writing in the aftermath of that match, I came to the immediate conclusion that something is rotten in the State of Zimbabwe.

Something stinks to high heavens. Something needs to be put right. The scars in our nation cover wounds that are still fresh underneath.

What we need is to get to grips with the crisis and foster deliberate efforts towards national healing. The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission must come up with sound strategies that involve a clear and credible account of the past while acknowledging and showcasing the violations that may have been perpetrated in order to facilitate individual and national healing and reconciliation.

It is only after truth-seeking initiatives have taken place, that willingness to heal and reconcile can be achieved.

It is critical for the Honourable Vice President Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, as the leader of the national healing process, to take concrete policy actions that demonstrate a break with the past violations and build a future based on respect and reconciliation.

There is need for national healing that must lead to reconciliation, focusing on the Zimbabwean identity as well as balancing truth, peace and security.

Before we belong to any tribe, clan, totem, political party, or any political faction; we must realise that we are Zimbabweans first. Our common identifying mark is that we are Zimbabweans and we are bound by a common past, a common identity, a common struggle and face a common future.

We should have laws that promote national unity.

One of the fastest growing economies in Africa is Rwanda and for it to achieve that feat in spite of a tainted past of civil strife, the Rwandan government put in place laws that bind the nation. Of note it that there is a law against “dividing Rwandans”, anyone found to be diving Rwandans will face the full wrath of the Rwandan law.

In fact, in Rwandan street lingo, they do not talk of “idodasibili” but rather they say “ukomeyen’amategeko”, meaning that a brave man or woman is “as strong as the law.” We need that in Zimbabwe. We need strong laws to deter anybody from dividing Zimbabweans.

South Africa had the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1994, which managed to weather racial storms following the grotesque experience of the apartheid era.

They adopted the nickname “The Rainbow Nation” and it has worked for them in large measure in respect of economic emancipation.

Soon after independence, His Excellency Cde Mugabe propagated a policy of reconciliation while a number of his comrades wanted retribution. It worked well for Zimbabwe, particularly in respect of racism.

So if we managed to successfully eradicate racism in Zimbabwe, then obliterating tribalism should not be so difficult. Gone are the days when white supremacy and white privilege was all around us in Zimbabwe.

Today, it does not matter what colour your skin is a s long as you are a Zimbabwean, our rights are equal.

Identity crisis has crippled us as a nation. Tribalism eats into the very fabric of our society and identity as Zimbabweans. If we are to achieve sanctions busting strategies and if we are to have a progressive economy, we need to rise above cheap and petty divisions such as tribalism, regionalism and factionalism.

We need to be more patriotic and work together as Zimbabweans. Yes, we may have some differences here and there but our ultimate objectives should be the same even if we come from different parts of the country or belong to different clans and totems.

There must definitely be a common objective and a common identity despite belonging to different political parties or different tribes.

We must take pride in being Zimbabweans first before we say we are this or that ethnic group. When we go to watch football, it must be fun.

It must be an occasion of sport, entertainment and unity. It must be a chance to learn to deal with disappointments or with loss.

It must be an opportunity to be optimistic that our team will win the next match. It must be a time to be proud, supportive, kind and respectful as we enjoy our beautiful Zimbabwe.

It must be an opportunity to develop attributes that will serve us well as Zimbabweans and an opportunity to develop lifelong friendships regardless of political affiliation, tribe or other seemingly divisive elements.

We are Zimbabweans, let us reach out and find each other. — Dubulaizitha!

169 total views, 10 views today