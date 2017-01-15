21st Feb movement set for Matopos National Park

Bulawayo Bureau

THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland South province has identified Hazel Site in Matopos National Park as the venue for this year’s 21st February Movement celebrations. The site is 33 kilometres from Bulawayo and was chosen over the Main Camp at Maleme.Addressing party officials from the province yesterday after a tour of the possible sites for the event, Zanu-PF national secretary for the Youth League Cde Kudzanai Chipanga said the youths were impressed with the venue and the development so far.

“We are pleased with the attendance of leadership from Matabeleland South, which is the hosting province for this preparatory meeting and tour,” he said.

“They are pleased with the venue that they have settled for. These are also the venues that we have been looking forward to as they are tourist attractions. They are promoting domestic tourism.”

Last year, the celebrations were held at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo and in 2015 they were held in Victoria Falls.

Cde Chipanga said the mobilisation committees have already been set up.

“We have now switched on our mobilisation committees and we have national mobilising committees. They have started work. Given that such events attract a multitude of people we feel this time we should mobilise up to $1million for the day,” he said.

Cde Chipanga said Matabeleland South has been given great honour to host the important celebrations and should do the best to ensure it will be a success.

He said stakeholders, Government departments and other wings of Zanu-PF should take part in preparing for the celebrations.

Cde Chipanga said the province needs to ensure that committees look in to issues of water, transport, food, entertainment and accommodation in preparation of the event.

A fundraising dinner is scheduled for the event.

A musical gala is lined up to take place after the celebrations.

