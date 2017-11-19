10 out of 10 for President’s ouster

Tinomuda Chakanyuka in Bulawayo

ZANU-PF Matabeleland North and South provinces yesterday joined eight others to call for President Mugabe to step down from Zanu-PF and the Government over a battery of allegations which include failing to uphold the constitution, fanning factionalism and allowing arbitrary expulsion of party members.

All the 10 party provinces have thus resolved to recall President Mugabe after Harare, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central came up with the same resolutions last Friday.

The two provinces failed to convene provincial coordinating committee meetings on Friday as they got circulars late.

Yesterday, the members of the two provinces, however, managed to meet separately at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare where they passed a no confidence vote on President Mugabe.

The provinces also called for the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s Second Secretary and State Vice-President.

They also called for the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe to resign as leader of the party’s Women’s League immediately.

The provinces also resolved that party members who were expelled since 2014 be reinstated to their original positions.

Praising the move by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to weed out criminal elements around President Mugabe, the two provinces denounced “the cabal of Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo and Dr Grace Mugabe”.

The provinces also resolved that the party convenes an Extraordinary session of the National People’s Congress to elect a new leader to take over as the State President.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairperson Cde Richard Moyo said the province had noted with concern the continued expulsion and suspension of party members by “the cabal taking advantage of their proximity to the President and First Secretary of the Party, Cde R. G Mugabe”.

He said the expulsions and suspensions which targeted those that were involved in the liberation struggle had destabilised the party. “This has destabilised the party since 2014, yet we are heading towards crucial harmonised national elections,” said Cde Moyo.

Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Cde Rabelani Choene said the province was in solidarity with resolutions made by nine other provinces. Cde Choene said the province also supported the action taken by the ZDF.

“We are with all the provinces on this, we support all their resolutions. The province is in solidarity and fully supports the action taken by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Members of Parliament in Bulawayo have also offered their solidarity to the ZDF for the step it took to cleanse Zanu-PF of criminal elements who were surrounding President Mugabe.

The five MPs, together with the Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Cde Eunice Sandi-Moyo, said they supported the resolutions made by the 10 provinces to recall President Mugabe from the party and the Government. They also appealed for peace among party members and the rest of the country’s citizenry.

The five legislators include Cdes Killian Sibanda (Nkulumane), Joe Tshuma (Mpopoma-Pelandaba), Ntando Mlilo (Luveve-Gwabalanda), Cde Godfrey Malaba (Pumula) and Maidei Mpala (Lobengula).

Speaking on behalf of the legislators yesterday, Cde Sibanda said, “We pledge to work with the new leadership that will be ushered in. On behalf of our constituencies, we are fully in support of what is happening and appeal for peace among our members and the rest of the citizens”.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) also joined the chorus in applauding the actions of the ZDF.

In a statement yesterday, the workers union said it stood in solidarity with the ZDF in its efforts to “liberate” the country’s citizens.

“On behalf of the workers of Zimbabwe, we wish to express our gratitude for the bravery and decisive move they took to liberate citizens from captivity and despicable oppression,” said the trade union.

